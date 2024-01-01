Did someone say dessert? Then go with Flan, an indica bred from crossing Ice Cream Cake with Animal Mints. Top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene mix to embrace sweet vanilla, mint, and floral scents, with that sweetness and vanilla doubling down in the flavor profile. Muted green buds make a nice base for a fine icing of trichomes and dull, golden hairs. Make some room somewhere comfy, as this one may hit with relaxing, soothing, sleepy, and couch-lock effects with a case of the munchies. Get all your baking materials and enjoy.

--

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

