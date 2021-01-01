About this product

Feeling a bit funky? Try this new sativa strain from Cresco! Funky Pine is the offspring of well-known strains MAC and Gelato, creating a main terpene profile of β-Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool. This terpene profile creates a hoppy, orange aroma with hints of lavender, cinnamon, and pine. You may experience uplifting and happy effects, while a sense of relaxation takes over.



Terpenes: β-Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool

Flavor: Hops, Orange, Lavender, Cinnamon, Pine

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Happy, Relaxing



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.