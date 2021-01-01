About this product

Looking for a new adventure? Take a walk through the grove with this new sativa from Cresco, Garlic Grove! Top terpenes of Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, and β-Caryophyllene create a sweet, citrus-forward taste and aroma with diesel and spicy notes. With the presence of rare cannabinoid CBG, this strain may have you feeling uplifted and energized, making it a great option for social settings.



Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene

Flavor: Citrus, Sweet, Diesel, Fruity, Spicy

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Energized, Social



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.