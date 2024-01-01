Gas Face is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Face Mints with Sunset Sherbert x Gelato 41. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene swirl together to create supremely citrusy aromas and flavors with notes of gas and other sweet fruits. If you need an experience that may be creative and uplifting, let this be the one to light up your face.

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

--

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

