Gas Face is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Face Mints with Sunset Sherbert x Gelato 41. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene swirl together to create supremely citrusy aromas and flavors with notes of gas and other sweet fruits. If you need an experience that may be creative and uplifting, let this be the one to light up your face.

A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

