Gas Face Indica Live Resin Sugar 1.68g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
  • Photo of Gas Face Indica Live Resin Sugar 1.68g
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Gas Face is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Face Mints with Sunset Sherbert x Gelato 41. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene swirl together to create supremely citrusy aromas and flavors with notes of gas and other sweet fruits. If you need an experience that may be creative and uplifting, let this be the one to light up your face.
--
A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

Gas Face is a stinging, very high THC weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics. It's a hybrid combining Face Mints with a Biscotti x Sherbet backcross. Gas Face cannabis will check all the boxes—it's glistening, stanky, and dense, with a thick, strong smoke. Medical marijuana patients report Gas Face helping ease depression, stress, and anxiety, and consumers enjoy Gas Face weed for its creative, relaxing, and uplifting effects.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Shop products
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item