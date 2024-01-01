About this product
Gas Face Indica Live Resin Sugar 1.68g
by Cresco
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this strain
Gas Face is a stinging, very high THC weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics. It's a hybrid combining Face Mints with a Biscotti x Sherbet backcross. Gas Face cannabis will check all the boxes—it's glistening, stanky, and dense, with a thick, strong smoke. Medical marijuana patients report Gas Face helping ease depression, stress, and anxiety, and consumers enjoy Gas Face weed for its creative, relaxing, and uplifting effects.
