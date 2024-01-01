Gas Station Sushi Sativa Live Resin Budder 2g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

We know what you're thinking…Gas Station Sushi? Well trust us here at Cresco when we say this sativa strain hits you with a funk that may clear your head and have you invigorated for whatever lies ahead. With top terpenes such as Limonene, Myrcene, and Humulene, you’ll find yourself overwhelmed with a strong gassy diesel aroma paired with the refreshing fragrance of Lemon Pledge and Murphy’s Wood Cleaner. Be bold, pick up some Gas Station Sushi, and get revved up for the ride ahead.
--
Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Gas Station Sushi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gas Station and Sushi. This strain is a flower product from Cresco, a brand that offers high-quality cannabis products with various effects and flavors. Gas Station Sushi is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Station Sushi effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Station Sushi when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cresco, Gas Station Sushi features flavors like gas, lemon, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Gas Station Sushi typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gas Station Sushi is a funky and flavorful hybrid that combines the gassy and citrusy aromas of its parents. It has a pungent and peppery smell that will make you feel like you’re at a gas station sushi bar. It produces a euphoric and uplifting high that will make you feel chatty and giggly. Gas Station Sushi is a great strain for enjoying a talkative and happy time or easing your anxiety and stress. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Station Sushi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

