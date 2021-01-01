About this product

We know what you're thinking…Gas Station Sushi? Well trust us here at Cresco when we say this sativa strain hits you with a funk that will clear your head and have you invigorated for whatever lies ahead. With top terpenes such as Limonene, Myrcene, and Humulene, you’ll find yourself overwhelmed with a strong gassy diesel aroma paired with the refreshing fragrance of Lemon Pledge and Murphy’s Wood Cleaner. Be bold, pick up some Gas Station Sushi, and get revved up for the ride ahead.



Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene

Flavor: Gas, Lemon, Pine

Reported Effects: Clear Headed, Energizing yet Relaxing



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.