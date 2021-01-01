We know what you're thinking…Gas Station Sushi? Well trust us here at Cresco when we say this sativa strain hits you with a funk that will clear your head and have you invigorated for whatever lies ahead. With top terpenes such as Limonene, Myrcene, and Humulene, you’ll find yourself overwhelmed with a strong gassy diesel aroma paired with the refreshing fragrance of Lemon Pledge and Murphy’s Wood Cleaner. Be bold, pick up some Gas Station Sushi, and get revved up for the ride ahead.



Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene

Flavor: Gas, Lemon, Pine

Reported Effects: Clear Headed, Energizing yet Relaxing



Our premium Rise flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.