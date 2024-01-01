It’s time to pop the question: ready to smoke? Gastro Pop, bred from crossing Apples & Bananas with Grape Gasoline, is a sativa-leaning strain. Top terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene create sweet and fruity scents with similar flavors, as well as a woody taste. Putting the pop in Gastro Pop, this strain’s high may fill you with attentiveness, energy and potential relaxation too. Move over coffee, there’s a new star in town.

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

