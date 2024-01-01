It’s time to pop the question: ready to smoke? Gastro Pop, bred from crossing Apples & Bananas with Grape Gasoline, is a sativa-leaning strain. Top terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene create sweet and fruity scents with similar flavors, as well as a woody taste. Putting the pop in Gastro Pop, this strain’s high may fill you with attentiveness, energy and potential relaxation too. Move over coffee, there’s a new star in town.

--

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more