It’s time to pop the question: ready to smoke? Gastro Pop, bred from crossing Apples & Bananas with Grape Gasoline, is a sativa-leaning strain. Top terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene create sweet and fruity scents with similar flavors, as well as a woody taste. Putting the pop in Gastro Pop, this strain’s high may fill you with attentiveness, energy and potential relaxation too. Move over coffee, there’s a new star in town.

Cresco Wax is available in 1g. A concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

