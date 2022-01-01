Are you looking for an indica strain that won’t leave you couch-locked? Look no further than Gelato from Cresco Labs! This offspring of Gelato S1 has densely stacked, rock-like buds that feature deep purple colors with blue, gold, and dark green hues. Sweet earthy, pepper, skunky gas aromas permeate the air while you will notice very gassy, floral, and peppery flavors as you consume stemming from top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. A very heady onset differentiates this indica strain from many others, while relaxing sensations lead to a sense of calmness.