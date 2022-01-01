About this product
Are you looking for an indica strain that won’t leave you couch-locked? Look no further than Gelato from Cresco Labs! This offspring of Gelato S1 has densely stacked, rock-like buds that feature deep purple colors with blue, gold, and dark green hues. Sweet earthy, pepper, skunky gas aromas permeate the air while you will notice very gassy, floral, and peppery flavors as you consume stemming from top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. A very heady onset differentiates this indica strain from many others, while relaxing sensations lead to a sense of calmness.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
