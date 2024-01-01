Gelato Mints is a cross between Gelato x Animal Mints. The aroma is fruity and lemony with a vanilla undertone. The flavor is minty and sweet with hints of berries, fresh lemons, and diesel fuel on the exhale. Gelato Mints has balanced effects that may be relaxing without fogging your mind, potentially allowing you to unwind and take the pressures of the day off your shoulders. This strain is great for anytime use.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

**Individual Packaging May Vary**

