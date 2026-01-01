Gelonade Smthie is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Gelonade with C.R.E.A.M. Main terpenes like β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Nerolidol blend together to form aromas of cream, lemons, mild spice and florals with more focused flavors of lemon frosting and soft pepper. Clarity and creativity may potentially be in the mix as you begin to chop it up.