Gelonade Smthie is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Gelonade with C.R.E.A.M. Main terpenes like β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Nerolidol blend together to form aromas of cream, lemons, mild spice and florals with more focused flavors of lemon frosting and soft pepper. Clarity and creativity may potentially be in the mix as you begin to chop it up.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
