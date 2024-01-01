Goofiez Indica Live Cartridge 1g

by Cresco
About this product

Goofiez is an indica that embodies three different lineages: a poly-hybrid of Apples & Bananas, White Runtz and Jet Fuel Gelato. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Limonene create a candy-like sweetness that's backed up with floral and lighter diesel notes. Expect potential relaxation and calmness.
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.
--
**Individual Packaging May Vary**

About this strain

Goofiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and Jokerz. Goofiez is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Goofiez effects include feeling creative, giggly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Goofiez when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, Bipolar disorder, and fatigue. Bred by Compound Genetics, Goofiez features flavors like pear, peach, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is currently unknown. The average price of Goofiez typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Goofiez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

