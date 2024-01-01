About this product
Goofiez Indica Live Cartridge 1g
by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Goofiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and Jokerz. Goofiez is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Goofiez effects include feeling creative, giggly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Goofiez when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, Bipolar disorder, and fatigue. Bred by Compound Genetics, Goofiez features flavors like pear, peach, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is currently unknown. The average price of Goofiez typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Goofiez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item