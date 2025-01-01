About this product
Grandma’s Kush Cke is an indica-leaning strain that crosses Red Delicious with London Pound #41. Get a taste of rich cinnamon, clove & cakey flavors thanks to top terpenes Caryophyllene and Limonene. The intended effects include mental calmness, sedative sensations, and physical comfort.
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
