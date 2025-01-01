About this product
Let‚Äôs get giggly. Grape Taughy Laughy is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing LA Kush Cake with Candy Rain. Top terpenes Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene produce a pungent grape bubblegum aroma, accented by hash and spice.
A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
