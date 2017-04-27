Grease Monkey is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Gorilla Glue 4 with Cookies and Cream. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene produce aromas of gas upfront with a robust chocolate scent in the back. Potential effects include potent relaxation without inducing sleep.

--

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

