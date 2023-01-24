Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.



Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed

Flavor: Citrus, Earthy

Lineage: Lime Skunk, Ghost OG

Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, limonene



One of our most popular strains, Green Line OG is the cherished offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the physical efficacy of its OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal mental clarity and physical comfort with citrusy, earthy, sweet flavors that transport you into sweet bliss.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

