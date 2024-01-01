Gruntz is a cross between Gelato x Zkittles. The aroma is earthy and spicy with a fruity skunk overtone. The flavor is sweet and fruity with hints of berries and cotton candy on the exhale. Gruntz has balanced effects that may be soothing while stimulating your thoughts, followed by a potential calm that may spread throughout your entire body, allowing you to relax and enjoy the rest of your day. This strain is great for any time use.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

**Individual Packaging May Vary**

