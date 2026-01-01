About this product
Guava Street Guru is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Guava Tart with Street Guru. Main terpenes like Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool create a unique blend of tropical, pastry, piney and diesel aromas and flavors. You may experience an initial uplift that mellows into a potentially calming physical sensation.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
