Hazen Haze is a new hybrid strain from Cresco that may lift you out of your daily haze! This offspring of MAC and Grandpa’s Breath may provide relaxing, calming effects while experiencing a general sense of happiness. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Caryophyllene create a spicy yet floral profile that includes orange, hops, cinnamon, lavender, and basil.

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

