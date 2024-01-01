Hazen Haze Hybrid Live Resin Sauce 2g

by Cresco
Hybrid
  • Photo of Hazen Haze Hybrid Live Resin Sauce 2g
About this product

Hazen Haze is a new hybrid strain from Cresco that may lift you out of your daily haze! This offspring of MAC and Grandpa’s Breath may provide relaxing, calming effects while experiencing a general sense of happiness. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Caryophyllene create a spicy yet floral profile that includes orange, hops, cinnamon, lavender, and basil.
--
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

