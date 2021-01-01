About this product

Hazen Haze is a new hybrid strain from Cresco that may lift you out of your daily haze! This offspring of MAC and Grandpa’s Breath may provide relaxing, calming effects while experiencing a general sense of happiness. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Caryophyllene create a spicy yet floral profile that includes orange, hops, cinnamon, lavender, and basil.



Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Orange, Hops, Cinnamon, Lavender, Basil

Reported Effects: Relaxing, Happy, Calming



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.