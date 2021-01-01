About this product
Hazen Haze is a new hybrid strain from Cresco that may lift you out of your daily haze! This offspring of MAC and Grandpa’s Breath may provide relaxing, calming effects while experiencing a general sense of happiness. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Caryophyllene create a spicy yet floral profile that includes orange, hops, cinnamon, lavender, and basil.
Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Orange, Hops, Cinnamon, Lavender, Basil
Reported Effects: Relaxing, Happy, Calming
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
