Hazen Haze is a new hybrid strain from Cresco that may lift you out of your daily haze! This offspring of MAC and Grandpa’s Breath may provide relaxing, calming effects while experiencing a general sense of happiness. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Caryophyllene create a spicy yet floral profile that includes orange, hops, cinnamon, lavender, and basil.

Cresco Wax is available in 1g. A concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

