About this product

A 2021 Michigan Hash Bash Award Winner from Cresco Cannabis in both the Vape Cartridge Category (1st place) and the Concentrate Category (2nd place). Headband is the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent strain.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene

Flavor: Earthy, Spice, Lemon, Diesel

Reported Effects: Relaxing, Full Body Relief, Stress Relief, Heady



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.