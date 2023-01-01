Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.



An 80% indica by DNA Genetics, Honey Boo is a limited edition strain with a sweet flavor that in part lends this strain her name. Honey Boo's dense buds finish flowering after 8 to 9 weeks, and her maturation is often marked by darkened purple leaf tips.

