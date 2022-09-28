A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Honey Boo's purple buds are paired with Ice Cream Cake's icy trichome nugs to create this powerful indica cross. The flavor profile is a combination of sweet and peppery, with an undertone of creamy vanilla. Relaxing and euphoric, this strain’s onset is quick and heavy.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Flavor: Sweet, Peppery

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy



Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.