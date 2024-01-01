Hot Stuff, a hybrid strain from Cresco, is the offspring of the #3 phenotype of Tina crossed with Grease Monkey. Notes of citrus, hops, cinnamon, basil, and lavender stem from a terpene profile consisting of Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Farnesene. Users may be able to expect sleepy, hunger inducing effects rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

