Hot Stuff Hybrid Live Resin Budder 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Hot Stuff, an indica strain from Cresco, is the offspring of the #3 phenotype of Tina crossed with Grease Monkey. Notes of citrus, hops, cinnamon, basil, and lavender stem from a terpene profile consisting of Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Farnesene. Users may be able to expect sleepy, hunger inducing effects rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief.
--
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Hot Stuff is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tina #3 and Grease Monkey. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hot Stuff is named for its fiery appearance and spicy flavor, as well as its potent effects that can make you feel warm and fuzzy. Hot Stuff is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hot Stuff effects include feeling relaxed, creative, and pain-free. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hot Stuff when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Cresco Labs, Hot Stuff features flavors like citrus, hops, and cinnamon. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a zesty aroma and a mood-boosting effect. The average price of Hot Stuff typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Hot Stuff is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries in the US. If you’re looking for a balanced hybrid that can spice up your day or night, look no further than Hot Stuff. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hot Stuff, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Shop products
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item