Hot Stuff, a hybrid strain from Cresco, is the offspring of the #3 phenotype of Tina crossed with Grease Monkey. Notes of citrus, hops, cinnamon, basil, and lavender stem from a terpene profile consisting of Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Farnesene. Users may be able to expect sleepy, hunger inducing effects rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief.

--

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more