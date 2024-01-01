Hot Stuff, a hybrid strain from Cresco, is the offspring of the #3 phenotype of Tina crossed with Grease Monkey. Notes of citrus, hops, cinnamon, basil, and lavender stem from a terpene profile consisting of Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Farnesene. Users may be able to expect sleepy, hunger inducing effects rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief.

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

