Bred by Subcool's The Dank, this sativa-dominant strain crosses Jack Herer and The Cleaner, a strain with roots from Pluton, Lamb’s Bread, Purple Haze, and Northern Lights. Its overpowering lemon pungency and strong yellow appearance can be attributed to its Cleaner genetics. This plant flowers in 6 to 8 weeks, returning high yields with impressive potency. Although the strain initially induces sativa effects, the potency makes this strain appropriate for day and nighttime use.



Terpenes: Terpinolene, Farnesene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Flavor: Lemon, Earthy, Turpentine, Hops

Reported Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Energetic



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.