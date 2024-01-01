Jealousy is a cross between Gelato 41 x Sherbert. This strain packs a fruity, creamy flavor with a touch of citrus on the exhale. The aroma is similar with hints of berries and fresh vanilla with a slight touch of sour citrus. Jealousy can have potentially relaxing effects that won’t weigh you down as you may also have a clear mind filled with euphoria and creativity. This strain is great for any time of the day and would be great paired with some dessert.

Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

