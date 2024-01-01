Jealousy Indica Live Resin Sauce 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Jealousy is a cross between Gelato 41 x Sherbert. This strain packs a fruity, creamy flavor with a touch of citrus on the exhale. The aroma is similar with hints of berries and fresh vanilla with a slight touch of sour citrus. Jealousy can have potentially relaxing effects that won’t weigh you down as you may also have a clear mind filled with euphoria and creativity. This strain is great for any time of the day and would be great paired with some dessert.
--
Cresco Rest Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency compRestd of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41 and was selected for the Leafly Strain of the Year in 2022. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Shop products
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item