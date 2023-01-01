Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.



An entrant into the 2020 Illinois Cannabis Cup, Jet Fuel Gelato is a cross between Jet Fuel and Gelato #45. This potent and powerful strain feels like a true OG, with distinguishable fruit and spice notes on the palate. A great hybrid for a relaxing afternoon.

Show more