About this product
Oregon Silver Haze teamed up with Purple Punch to create this Sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Jimi’s Punch! A terpene profile of Limonene, Farnesene, and Myrcene create notes of citrus, basil, hops, cinnamon, and lavender upon consumption. Patients may expect cerebral, uplifting, and relaxing effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.