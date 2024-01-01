Oregon Silver Haze teamed up with Purple Punch to create this sativa strain from Cresco, Jimi’s Punch! A terpene profile of Limonene, Farnesene, and Myrcene create notes of citrus, basil, hops, cinnamon, and lavender upon consumption. Users may expect cerebral, uplifting, and relaxing effects.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

