Jimi's Punch Sativa Live Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Oregon Silver Haze teamed up with Purple Punch to create this sativa strain from Cresco, Jimi’s Punch! A terpene profile of Limonene, Farnesene, and Myrcene create notes of citrus, basil, hops, cinnamon, and lavender upon consumption. Users may expect cerebral, uplifting, and relaxing effects.
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Jimi’s Punch is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oregon Silver Haze and Purple Punch. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Jimi’s Punch is a rare and exclusive strain from Cresco Labs, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Jimi’s Punch is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Jimi’s Punch effects include feeling creative, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jimi’s Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Cresco Labs, Jimi’s Punch features flavors like citrus, basil, hops, cinnamon, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Jimi’s Punch typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Jimi’s Punch is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jimi’s Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

