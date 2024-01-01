Oregon Silver Haze teamed up with Purple Punch to create this sativa strain from Cresco, Jimi’s Punch! A terpene profile of Limonene, Farnesene, and Myrcene create notes of citrus, basil, hops, cinnamon, and lavender upon consumption. Users may expect cerebral, uplifting, and relaxing effects.

--

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

