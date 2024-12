Jokerz Candy is a cross between Gummiez x Grape Gasoline. This strain packs a sweet and fruity berry flavor with a skunky citrus undertone. The aroma is sweet and fruity with hints of candy and diesel fuel. Jokerz Candy may have uplifting effects filled with euphoria, potentially allowing creativity to flow through all while taking the edge off. This strain is great for daytime use.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more