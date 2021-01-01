A new offering from Cresco in the Keystone State, Keystone Banana is a cross between Skilletz and Gelato. This hybrid strain features main terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene which lead to a nice taste and aroma profile of earthy hops, orange, and cinnamon. Potential uplifting and relaxed effects created a balanced experience that is great for anytime use.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene

Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Orange, Earthy, Pine

Reported Effects: Happy, Uplifting, Relaxed



Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals.

Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.