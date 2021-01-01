About this product
A new offering from Cresco in the Keystone State, Keystone Banana is a cross between Skilletz and Gelato. This hybrid strain features main terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene which lead to a nice taste and aroma profile of earthy hops, orange, and cinnamon. Potential uplifting and relaxed effects created a balanced experience that is great for anytime use.
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Orange, Earthy, Pine
Reported Effects: Happy, Uplifting, Relaxed
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals.
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Cresco
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
