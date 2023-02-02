About this product
Kiwi Kush, a new indica strain from Cresco Cannabis, will leave you feeling calm and relaxed in social settings. Top terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene create a noticeable kiwi aroma that leads to a sweet, herbal, and woody flavor profile. Kiwi Kush is extremely recognizable with its very frosty trichomes and orange pistils against light and dark green nugs.
--
Reported Effects: Heady, Social, Relaxing, Calming, Soothing
Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, Woody, Citrus, Fruity, Spicy
Lineage: Loompa's Headband x Wookie #15
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
--
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
--
Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
--
Reported Effects: Heady, Social, Relaxing, Calming, Soothing
Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, Woody, Citrus, Fruity, Spicy
Lineage: Loompa's Headband x Wookie #15
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
--
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
--
Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.