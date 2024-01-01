Kush Mints Indica Live Resin Budder 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Kush Mints was Floracal's #1 strain from 2020-2021. We retired her for a year but brought her back into the lineup after multiple requests to bring her back! Euphoria never tasted so good. Introducing a full bodied indica that may take relaxation to a whole new level, Kush Mints. Bred from the lineage of Kush Mints and Wedding Cake to produce an ideal indica for restful weekend afternoons. Featuring dominant terpenes of Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, and b-Myrcene developing a palate of earthy notes and sweet cake. The potential effects of this indica come on gently with an initial relaxed euphoria that makes way for a more tranquil state of mind. Kush Mints is your next go-to loud indica from FloraCal.
Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

