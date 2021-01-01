Features slight mint notes with hint of fresh baked goods that can you leave you feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric with Limonene terpenes that will have you ready for anything that comes out of the oven.



Terpenes: Limonene

Flavor: Mint, Baked Goods

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric



Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.