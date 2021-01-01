Features slight mint notes with hint of fresh baked goods that can you leave you feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric with Limonene terpenes that will have you ready for anything that comes out of the oven.



Terpenes: Limonene

Flavor: Mint, Baked Goods

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.