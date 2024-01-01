Cresco Labs is bringing the west coast vibes to life with this new indica strain, LA Kush Cake! Popular parent strains Kush Mints and Wedding Cake created these dense, rock-like deep purple buds with dark and light green hues throughout. Top terpenes Linalool, Limonene, and Caryophyllene bring out earthy, herbal aromas with sweet cake notes before giving way to earthy, herbal, and pine flavors. You may experience heady effects that bring a sense of relaxation and calmness to your day.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

