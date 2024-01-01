Cresco Labs is bringing the west coast vibes to life with this new indica strain, LA Kush Cake! Popular parent strains Kush Mints and Wedding Cake created these dense, rock-like deep purple buds with dark and light green hues throughout. Top terpenes Linalool, Limonene, and Caryophyllene bring out earthy, herbal aromas with sweet cake notes before giving way to earthy, herbal, and pine flavors. You may experience heady effects that bring a sense of relaxation and calmness to your day.

Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

