About this product
Cresco Labs is bringing the west coast vibes to life with this new hybrid strain, LA Kush! Popular parent strains Kush Mints and Wedding Cake created these dense, rock-like deep purple buds with dark and light green hues throughout. Top terpenes Linalool, Limonene, and Caryophyllene bring out earthy, herbal aromas with sweet cake notes before giving way to earthy, herbal, and pine flavors. You may experience heady effects that bring a sense of relaxation and calmness to your day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.