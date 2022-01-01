Cresco Labs is bringing the west coast vibes to life with this new hybrid strain, LA Kush! Popular parent strains Kush Mints and Wedding Cake created these dense, rock-like deep purple buds with dark and light green hues throughout. Top terpenes Linalool, Limonene, and Caryophyllene bring out earthy, herbal aromas with sweet cake notes before giving way to earthy, herbal, and pine flavors. You may experience heady effects that bring a sense of relaxation and calmness to your day.